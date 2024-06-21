Louisville man wins $200,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man won $200,000 after purchasing a Bluegrass Blowout Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the man who wishes to remain anonymous bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Ashland Avenue in Louisville.

The man told lottery officials that he scratched the ticket while at Circle K and revealed the game's top prize of $200,000 under the first spot.

The man plans to give each of his brothers a portion of the winnings, according to lottery officials.

After taxes, the man walked away with $144,000 and the Circle K will get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.