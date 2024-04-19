Louisville man wins $225,000 after playing Kentucky Cash Ball 225

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man won $225,000 after playing Kentucky Cash Ball 225.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that his mother had just passed away, and his wife wanted to get him out of the house to get his mind off things, so they went and bought lottery tickets.

According to lottery officials, the man checked the tickets the following day and discovered that he had matched all five numbers from the March 25 drawing.

The Jefferson County man received a check for $162,001.44 after taxes.

He told lottery officials that everything happened so fast that he would need time to decide how to use the winnings.

Thorntons will get $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.