Louisville marks 1 year since deadly Givaudan factory explosion in Clifton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two employees died and 11 others were injured when the Givaudan factory in Louisville exploded one year ago today.

Kevens Dawson Jr. and Austin Jaggers were killed in the blast at the Colour Sense factory. Investigators determined that a cooking vessel containing caramel coloring failed, causing the explosion that damaged nearby homes and businesses in the Clifton neighborhood.

Givaudan will not rebuild at the site. Much of what remains standing is currently being demolished.

City leaders are now seeking public input on future plans for the property.