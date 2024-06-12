Louisville mayor: LMPD chief placed on administrative leave for handling of sexual harassment allegation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville mayor announced Wednesday afternoon that the chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department was placed on leave.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was placed on paid administrative leave due to her handling of a sexual harassment allegation within the department.

Greenberg said the harassment allegation did not involve the chief but other LMPD officers.

Separate investigations are ongoing for the initial harassment allegation and the subsequent handling of the matter.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey was named acting chief.