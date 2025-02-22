Louisville Metro Police asking for donations for officer following heart attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is asking for donations for 34-year-old Travis Tracy, an officer with the department who suffered a heart attack earlier this week and was rushed into emergency surgery.

According the organization, doctors told Tracy, who is "in great shape," that this "only happens to 1–2% of people worldwide."

Tracy and his wife, McKenna, are now facing "overwhelming medical bills" and are asking for support, as he is unable to work overtime during recovery.

"Officer Tracy has a heart for the community and works tirelessly in the 3rd Division as a district resource officer," LMPF said. "He is passionate about serving others and building strong relationships between LMPD and the people they protect."

Those interested in donating can do so here.Donations can also be mailed to the foundation at 982 Eastern Pkway, Box 5, Louisville, KY 40217.