Louisville police confirm 2 officers have been shot, taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two police officers were taken to the University of Lousiville Hospital after being shot on Tuesday night, according to a post on X from the Louisville Metro police Department.

There is no information regarding the officers' condition, but LMPD says updates will be posted to X.

According to the post, there is an active situation at the scene and a heavy police presence in the 400 block of Roselane Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

LEX 18 will bring you the latest on-air and online as more details become available.

