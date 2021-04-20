Louisville protester speaks out after video shows officer punching him multiple times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man says he will continue to protest against police brutality after a video of him being arrested Sunday shows a Louisville Metro Police Officer punching him multiple times.

In an interview with WAVE 3 News, Denorver Garrett said officers told him he was being arrested for standing in the street near Jefferson Square Park.

"I put my hands behind my back. You could tell I'm a bigger guy so, like, it's hard for me to get, I'm not flexible at all," he said. "That's when they start getting physical."

The video shows Garrett taken to the ground by six officers and punched by one officer in the head repeatedly.

The video raises serious questions, according to a statement from LMPD Chief Erika Shields, and the officer who punched Garrett is now the subject of an internal investigation.

When asked about the arrest at his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was still needed to learn more but was concerned.

"This is something that each time, if there is a level of violence, we need to look at it. We need to analyze it," he said. "If it's wrong we need to admit it and we need to learn from it and I hope that we are moving through that process in a real and transparent way."

Garrett said his arrest will renew his efforts to call for change in policing.

"The main reason we truly protest is for situations that happened yesterday," he said.