Louisville Zoo to offer free admission for first responders during inaugural appreciation weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — The Louisville Zoo will honor first responders with its inaugural First Responders Weekend, offering free admission to eligible public safety personnel from Sept. 11-13.

The event, announced Tuesday by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Louisville Zoo, is designed to recognize the service of firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, dispatchers, military members and other public safety professionals.

Eligible first responders will receive complimentary admission to the zoo during the three-day event. Up to five accompanying guests will receive 50% off regular admission.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the weekend is intended to thank those who work to keep communities safe.

Zoo officials said first responders and their families will be able to enjoy exhibits and attractions throughout the weekend while spending time together outside of their demanding roles.

Tickets will be available at the zoo's admission window. Participants must present valid identification, such as a government-issued badge, employee ID, military ID or military retirement documentation, to receive admission benefits.

A complete list of eligible professions and additional information about the event can be found on the Louisville Zoo website.