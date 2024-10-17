Louisville Zoo welcomes 1-year-old Bianca the Binturong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, the Louisville Zoo announced its newest inhabitant, 1-year-old Bianca the Binturong.

The zoo says that Bianca is a nearly 30-pound female Binturong, also known as a "bearcat." Bianca came from Greensboro, North Carolina and can now be seen at the Islands pavilion at the zoo.

Zoo staff describe Bianca as curious, agile, and enthusiastic when interacting during training sessions. They add that she loves to climb the twisting branches and wooden platform inside her space.

Louisville Zoo

A release from the zoo says that Binturongs, are a rare mammal native to Southeast Asia, where they live in the rainforest. They are also known for their scent, which smells like buttered popcorn, which is produced by glands and used to mark their territory.

The release also says that the Binturongs have a prehensile tail, which means that it can be used to grasp objects. Binturongs are primarily nocturnal, have a diet of insects, birds, and fruit, and are considered carnivores.

