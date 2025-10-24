‘Love does not hurt’: Lexington's vigil honors domestic violence survivors, offers support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — In downtown Lexington Thursday night, voices came together to speak up — and speak out — against domestic violence at the annual vigil hosted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Now in its ninth year, the gathering recognized survivors, honored victims, and connected attendees with resources that could one day save a life.

“It may not relate to you right now, but six months from now it may — or six months from now it may be your sister, brother, co-worker, a neighbor,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Whitt. “And you’ll have the resources they need to help them.”

Among the speakers was Ocean Price — a mother of two, a nurse, and a survivor. Price shared the cycle of abuse she endured and the moment she found the strength to leave.

“They’ll hit you once, and they’ll promise they’ll never, ever hit you again. But they’ll hit you again,” Price told the crowd.

“I wanted others to know that it’s not always going to be this hard, and it gets easier. You just have to know that love does not hurt, and you have to take the first step to leave. No matter how many times you go back, you can always leave again.” Price says her children gave her the courage to get help.

Speaking about her oldest daughter, now 15, she shared: “I look at her and I would never, ever want anyone to hurt her the way I was hurt.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24 people in the United States are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner every minute.

The vigil included community organizations and vendors offering assistance for those in need. While lighting a candle to show support.

“It’s important because it shows our unity. It shows that people care,” said Geo Gibson, founder of Operation Making a Change. “When we come together, we can solve problems — and we can definitely be part of the solution.”

“There’s safety in numbers, but there’s also healing in numbers. Domestic violence thrives on shame and silence," explains Melissa Wallace, the coordinator of youth services with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition. "But when we share stories, we get a sense of how many people are actually experiencing power-based violence in the home. And we can, you know, dismantle the myths around it and look at healing together.”

“Love does not hurt. Look for help. If you look for it, it’s there. There’s a whole lot more resources now than when I was going through it. Believe in yourself — and know that love does not hurt," said Price.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org for confidential help.

