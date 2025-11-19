Loving Memory Tree provides comfort for folks who are grieving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The "Loving Memory Tree" at First United Methodist Church is providing comfort to hundreds of people grieving during the holiday season, offering a place where mourners can honor their deceased loved ones with handwritten tributes.

The tree, which displays 400 hand-written ornaments, was created by Reverend Dr. Leanne Hadley after she experienced devastating losses in a single year — both her parents died and she went through a divorce.

"I was devastated during the holidays and there was a church in my town. I lived in Colorado Springs and they had candles in their windows," Hadley said. "It wasn't meant to be a grieving place or anything, but during the holidays it was the only place I found comfort."

The tree's message for visitors: "Light shatters the darkness...just remember that you're seen. You're not alone, and there's light and love even in the midst of your darkness," Hadley said.

Holly Brunson, who's dealing with her mom's death, finds profound meaning in the tree.

"Having lost my mother this year is particularly meaningful to me, and gives me hope to see it lit up with other people's loved ones, and to remember that we can still let their light shine through this holiday season with our memories of them, even though they're not with us," Brunson said.

Mitzi Gray hung ornaments for both her parents on the tree. She also lost her mom earlier this year. Gray's mother would have been 91 later this week.

"I like that I've got an ornament for Mom and Dad and they're hanging together. I mean they were always together when they came to church and they were always holding hands, and it's just very special," Gray said.

Gray noted the community's embrace of the memorial. "It's great for the community, everybody's embraced it," she said.

The tree has become so popular that its branches are curving from the weight of the ornaments. The church plans to prepare additional trees next year to accommodate more tributes.

The memorial has gained national attention on the church's Facebook page, prompting Hadley to create ornaments for people who cannot visit the tree in person.

"We got worried, it (the ornaments) was going to break it. I had no idea that that many people would be moved enough to come here to this tree," Hadley said.

The tree has evolved beyond its original purpose, becoming a gathering place for shared stories and community support.

"It's become like not only a place to hang an ornament, but a place to tell your stories and to gather with other people. It's really, it's just a very alive place where we're honoring the dead. Really," Hadley said.