LPD: 1 arrested after shots fired at car on Waller Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested after Lexington police say they shot at a vehicle on Waller Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Waller Avenue at approximately 12:37 a.m. They found shell casings in the road and learned that a person was shooting at a vehicle from the inside of another vehicle, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department.

Police say 21-year-old Kaden Brothers was arrested and charged after officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

Brothers was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips App.