LPD: 1 arrested for burglary, assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested on burglary and assault charges after an incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

A release from the department says that 31-year-old Justin Clark was arrested after police responded at around 12:52 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of East Fifth Street for a burglary.

Police report that the suspect, Clark, entered the home without consent before fleeing.

The release goes on to say that a short time later, police were called to another home, this time in the 100 block of DeWeese Street, for a disorder where Clark allegedly assaulted two people inside.

Clark was then located on DeWeese Street and arrested with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's office, the release states.

Police say that Clark has been charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree and first-offense possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and unrelated warrants.