LPD: 1 taken to hospital with gunshot wound after shooting near Redding Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police say that one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred near Redding Road.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area in the 300 block of Redding Road for shots fired. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department.

The release says that the suspect fled before police arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

