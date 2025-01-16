Watch Now
LPD: Thursday morning homicide under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A homicide investigation is underway following a Thursday morning shooting, Lexington Police said in a press release.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Winchester Road around 11 a.m. for an unknown trouble. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive female victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been shot.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Lexington Police. The public is encouraged to contact Lexington Police with information at (859) 258-3600, or anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

