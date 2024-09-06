LSC's new stadium brings hope for young athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “The fact that I had a dream and people have worked so hard to make a change in women's sports in general, that means a lot to me,” Lexington Sporting Club Goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba said.

“It feels amazing, I'm truly humbled to be around amazing role models and women,” she added.

This group of women will proudly walk onto the pitch Sunday for their first game in their new home.

Player Cori Sullivan and President Vince Gabbert have been waiting for their new home to be finished for months. Now that players finally get to take the field in a new kit that they unveiled on Friday. They’re honored the Lexington community has their back.



"We didn't have the opportunity that kids have these days. Its super excited to be a role model and get to set the foundation for future generations and get to be a part of something," Sullivan said.

“It's something that Central Kentucky has never experienced," Gabbert added.

Now that the spotlight is on the newest professional sports team in Lexington, the program hopes they can pass the torch of encouragement, onto the next generation of Lexingtonians.

"As a girl dad, and 2 girls that play sports, I love the fact that the players got this facility that they can call home, and that our fans can come and experience that with them. It’s pretty monumental,” Gabbert said proudly.

“I hope that I can continue to be an inspiration and role model to other girls that have that same dream that I did,” Skiba concluded.

For fans planning on going to the game on Sunday, the sporting club wants to make everyone aware of the parking situation. Given the fact that the facility will be under construction until this upcoming spring, Gabbert told LEX 18 earlier this week.