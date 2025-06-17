Lt. Governor endorses congressional candidate who opposes Medicaid cuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Proposed Medicaid cuts in Congress could impact thousands of Kentuckians and potentially force dozens of rural hospitals to close, according to a candidate running for the state's 6th Congressional District.

Democrat Cherlynn Stevenson received the endorsement of Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday in Lexington, where both spoke out against proposed cuts to the federal healthcare program.

The endorsement took place at Commonwealth Pediatrics, where one Kentucky mother expressed concerns about the potential Medicaid reductions being considered in Washington.

Lisa Garrison told reporters about the time her child was diagnosed with a dangerous infection. The situation required three weeks of hospitalization, a sinus and brain surgery, along with weeks of medication. The total cost exceeded $180,000, according to Garrison.

"Had Jade not been covered by Medicaid, this burden would've fallen squarely on my own shoulders as a single mom trying to keep my head above water financially. Being faced with such an astronomical medical debt would've been very overwhelming and I likely would've had to declare bankruptcy," said Garrison.

Stevenson made it clear she opposes the proposed Medicaid cuts. She says they would cause more than 26,000 people in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District would lose healthcare coverage. She also warned that approximately 35 hospitals across Kentucky, primarily in rural areas, could be forced to close.

Instead of cuts, she proposed Medicaid expansion.

"If there is a way to expand, I think we need to. I think a lot of the red tape surrounding Medicaid right now, especially some of the work requirement we see - 96% on Medicaid are working and 3% of those who aren't, aren't working because they're taking care of someone who is infirmed. When you look at those stats, all we're doing is adding a huge layer of red tape that makes it harder for people to access the care that they need. I would love to see a lot of that go away," Stevenson said.

The proposed Medicaid cuts are part of legislation being called President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Critics say it would cut more than $800 billion in Medicaid funding, while supporters like Congressman Andy Barr, who currently holds the seat Stevenson is running for, argue the bill will strengthen Medicaid for Kentuckians who need it.

"We are protecting Medicaid for Kentuckians who need it by ending wasteful spending," Barr posted on X.