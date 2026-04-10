Luna Library: Father honors late daughter with free book giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A father is honoring his late daughter's legacy by providing hundreds of children across the Bluegrass with books focused on Black history and representation.

Devine Carama, director of Believing in Forever, Inc., created the Luna Library after losing his daughter, Kamaria, in a 2020 car accident. The library is named after Kamaria's nickname and honors her love for education and the arts.

"She passed away back in 2020, and she was an advocate of literacy, of expressive art as a way to bring people together and expand education," Carama said.

Carama started the initiative to help youth understand the social unrest occurring at the time of her passing.

"When she passed away in 2020, we were kind of dealing with that social unrest, so a lot of the youth that I serve, some who weren't in the black community, were confused at what this unrest was about and what better way to teach and bring people together than reading," Carama said.

Since 2022, the program has given away more than 1,500 books to help children see themselves in the stories they read. The books are available for children to pick up and take home at the Northside branch of the Lexington Public Library.

Sunday, April 12, marks the six-year anniversary of Kamaria's passing. To honor the date, the family hopes to collect 1,000 books this week. They have already collected 500 books.

"We want people to be able to take books home and keep and so our goal is to collect 1000 books this week, and we're halfway towards our goal. We've already collected 500 books," Carama said.

Community members can support the Luna Library through monetary donations or by purchasing and shipping books directly to the organization.

"We're asking people they can make monetary donations so we can buy more books, or they can purchase more books and they can ship them directly to us," Carama said.

Through every page turned, Kamaria's legacy lives on.

"Any way that we can continue her name, her legacy, her work and move it forward, I'm definitely gonna do that as long as I got breath in my body," Carama said.

To donate, you can contact Carama here.