Madison Co. woman honors son's legacy by advocating for mental health awareness

A Madison County mother is determined to continue her son’s legacy by supporting those struggling with mental health issues. Kathy Wesley’s son, Kevin Elliot, tragically took his own life in October 2023 at the age of 43, after grappling with both physical and mental illnesses.

Known for his dedication to the LGBTQ+ community, Kevin played a significant role in helping others overcome challenges similar to those he faced.

In an emotional interview, Kathy shared a glimpse into her relationship with Kevin, reminiscing about cherished moments captured in a photo book he created for her.

"It arrived at my doorstep on the day of his funeral," she said, fighting back tears. “I miss him.”

"You're never okay," Kathy said. " You're never the same. He was part of me—the biggest part of me and the best part of me."

At the age of 12, Kevin told his mom he was gay.

“I cried, and his first question was, ‘If you want me to leave and never come back, I will.’ I said, ‘That’s not why I’m crying. I love you and will support you no matter what.’ But I worried about the judgment from others,” she said.

In his efforts to connect with those who felt isolated, Kevin created a Facebook group called "Gay in a Straight World," where he shared his story and encouraged others to persevere through hardship.

“He was talking to people all the time, telling them it was worth it. Don’t give up,” Kathy said.

This message has now become her own: to inspire hope and remind others that support is always available.

Kathy stresses the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, especially with loved ones.

"If you have children, talk to them. We talked a lot; we were very close. But for some reason, he was in a place I had no clue about," she reflected.

She encourages parents to ask probing questions, such as, “Are you sure you’re okay? You seem sad. Is there more? Talk to me.”

By carrying forward Kevin’s mission, Kathy hopes to prevent other families from experiencing the deep pain of losing a loved one to suicide.

“I don’t like life without him, but I want other people to not reach that point," she said. "He suffered. He really suffered. I’d like to make people more aware of mental illness. It’s nothing to be ashamed of because everybody has something.”

Kathy also hopes to find someone to take over the Facebook page Kevin started, ensuring that his message of hope and resilience continues to reach those in need. For anyone struggling, help is always available through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers support via call or text.