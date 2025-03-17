Madison County church looks to rebuild after devastating storm damage

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A church in Madison County is coming together to build back what this weekend's storms destroyed.

Rev. Owen Moody of Richmond House and Prayer has dedicated his life to his church, and witnessing its devastation from the weekend's storms has been an emotional experience.

"I've gave my life to this call, and to walk in that door and start seeing what was happening and realizing that this thing was being literally undone before my eyes," he said, reflecting on the scene as he entered the building.

Pastor Moody, who has been leading his congregation for 40 years, expressed that the church is much more than just a building. "A lot of people drive by and just see a building, but for me, it's 40 years of my life. It's 40 years of ministering to great people," Moody said.

Now, as they recover, the church is looking to temporarily relocate after incurring significant water damage from the storms.

Moody, who lives right behind the church, witnessed the damage firsthand, seeing pieces of tin fly off the roof in real time.

"It was heartbreaking," Moody said. “We built the church ourselves. Many of those people are in heaven today, so for me to stand there and watch this happen... it was heartbreaking.”

Despite the heartache, the church community is coming together with determination to rebuild what was lost. Moody estimates that around 200 volunteers will be involved in the renovation after contractors strip away damaged insulation, drywall, and roofing.

Minister Jim Hansen remarked on the community's dedication. "Without a doubt, some of the people that come to this church are probably the best people that Madison County has to offer," he said.

Hansen noted that a project of this size might ordinarily take six months, but with the collective effort of the congregation, it is expected to be completed in just four to six weeks.

While the extensive damage has been painful for Moody to witness, he said the support from the community has been uplifting.

"I've been just overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and concern from the community and from other churches, other pastors, local pastors, friends, and people that I didn’t even know," he mentioned.

With encouragement from friends both familiar and unfamiliar, Moody is resolute in his commitment: "We love the church. We love our people."

In Madison County, this strong community spirit continues to thrive even in the face of adversity.

