Madison County deputy, K9 help Richmond police seize meth, heroin during drug investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Madison County Sheriff's deputy and a K9 officer assisted Richmond police in seizing more than 600 grams of illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash during an early morning drug investigation.

Deputy Begley and Patrol K9 Kuco responded to assist Richmond Police Department Officer Arnold with an anonymous drug complaint in the area of Colby Taylor Drive at around 2:54 a.m. on July 17.

During the investigation, K9 Kuco was deployed to conduct a free air sniff and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Officers seized the following: