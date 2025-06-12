Madison County Emergency Communications announces 'Text-to-911'

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County Emergency Communications announced on Thursday that "Text-to-911" is now available for residents to reach emergency responders.

According to a release, this is a way for individuals to text when making a call isn't safe.

Officials listed the following steps to text 911 in an emergency:



Open your phone's built-in text messaging app (not a third-party or downloaded messaging app);

In the "To" field, type "911";

In the "Message" field, include "what the emergency is" and the "exact location" (keep the message short and clear);

Press "Send."

The release notes that you should not use abbreviations, slang, emojis, photos, videos, or attachments to text 911.

After sending the text, the release states that you should receive a reply within 20 seconds to one minute. Once a response is received, officials say you should continue the conversation and follow the dispatcher's instructions.

For more information, go to Text-to-911 Now Available in Madison County - Welcome to MadisonCountyKy.gov | Madison County, Kentucky.