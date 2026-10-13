Madison County father seeks help as newborn son remains hospitalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Madison County father is asking for help as his newborn son fights a serious medical condition and his family faces the possibility of losing their home.

Rodney Lall’s son, Joseph Lall, was born Aug. 22 and has remained in the neonatal intensive care unit at Golisano Children's at UK in Lexington.

Joseph was born with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a serious brain injury. His father said the family has faced uncertainty about Joseph’s condition every day since his birth.

“Very few people know exactly what’s going on with him, and every day is just a battle,” Lall said.

For the family, even small signs of progress have taken on greater meaning.

“Every day the little wins are huge wins for my son,” Lall said. “He’s been in the NICU since he was born Aug. 22.”

Lall said being at the hospital for his son has made it difficult for him to work consistently and support his family. He said the family is now facing foreclosure on its Richmond home and could lose it if the situation is not resolved before Oct. 30.

“We’re about to lose our home,” Lall said.

Lall said he is willing to work and is not simply looking for a handout.

“If anyone is willing to help me, I’m willing to go work a day for them or work with them,” he said.

As Joseph continues receiving care in the NICU, Lall said he hopes sharing his family’s situation will connect them with someone who can offer assistance.

“What I would like to get out of this is help,” Lall said.

Lall said he hopes a private donor or charitable organization will learn about Joseph’s medical journey and help his family as they continue to spend time by their son’s side.