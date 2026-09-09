Madison County Harm Reduction adds five new Narcan kiosk locations

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — Madison County Harm Reduction has expanded access to overdose-reversal medication by adding five new Narcan kiosk locations across the county.

The organization announced the new kiosks are now available at Galaxy Bowling, Ethan Health, Spero Health, G and A Counseling, and Botany Bay.

Each kiosk provides a free harm-reduction kit containing a box of Narcan with two doses, a CPR mask, basic life support and rescue breathing information, and information about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The kits also include Madison County Harm Reduction's operating hours and direct cell phone number.

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, is a medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can be administered by bystanders in emergency situations.

Madison County Harm Reduction said the additional kiosks are intended to improve access to potentially lifesaving resources for people throughout the community.

The organization provides harm-reduction services and education aimed at preventing overdose deaths and connecting people with health resources.