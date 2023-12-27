Madison County homeless shelter asking for help after drop in volunteers

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A homeless shelter in Madison County is facing a significant decrease in volunteers.

Madison Home usually has 100 volunteers, assistant director Melissa Slone said. This year, they only have 50.

She chalks it up to them moving from housing people in churches to their building in Richmond. She says people are less comfortable.

LEX 18

It comes at an important time for the shelter; they often house 25 people overnight during the winter.

They have had to pay staff to stay overnight without the crucial volunteers.

"It limits what we are able to do here, it limits our food budget where we provide emergency meals," Slone said. "We need every dollar to put back into our program rather than pay people to stay with our folks overnight."

She worries about what will happen when the temperatures drop.

"Where do these people go, if this building is not open, if they don't come at night time, if we don't have volunteers, we can't operate this building," Slone said.

They are funded from private donations.

If you would like to help out, you can go to Homelessness | Madisonhome.org | United States