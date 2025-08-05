Madison County officials asking for information about hit-and-run involving cruiser

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Madison County are asking the public for information in connection to a Monday hit-and-run collision on I-75 northbound involving a sheriff's office cruiser.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the collision took place near the 87-mile marker in a construction zone.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2006-2010 Chevrolet Impala, fled the scene following the collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact:

