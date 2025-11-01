Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of needles found in Halloween candy

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after needles were found inside a pack of candy Friday night, following trick-or-treating.

According to the sheriff's office, a complainant told investigators they had been trick-or-treating in the area off Highway 1016 in Berea. When they returned home and inspected the candy, they discovered needles inside a package of Twizzlers.

The sheriff's office says they responded to the report on Hager Drive regarding a "possible contaminated piece of Halloween candy" and that two needles have been recovered.

Parents and guardians are being urged to carefully check all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact Deputy Dakota Begley with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.