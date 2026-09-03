Madison County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies after years of service

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.

Patrol K-9 Kuco died suddenly in the early morning hours Thursday, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

Kuco, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from overseas, served alongside Deputy Dakota Begley since joining the agency in April 2024. The sheriff's office said Kuco held multiple national certifications in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking and article location.

Officials credited Kuco with helping remove dangerous narcotics from Madison County streets and said he made a significant impact on the community throughout his service.

Beyond his law enforcement duties, Kuco and Begley participated in numerous public demonstrations for children and adults across Madison County.

The sheriff's office described Kuco as a loyal and dedicated partner who was "unequivocally dedicated to his work and his partner."

Officials asked the community to keep Deputy Begley and his family in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss.