Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Madison County Sheriff's Office
MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl named Scarlett Hayes, who left from her home on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities believe Hayes may have gotten into a blue Mustang when she left her home. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Hayes' whereabouts is urged to contact Madison County Dispatch or Deputy Faoro with the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 859-624-4776.

