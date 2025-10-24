Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Addison Hatton.

Hatton was last seen on Thursday on Walter Lane in Waco. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair. She is possibly wearing black Crocs and a black hoodie.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Hatton's whereabouts should contact Deputy Damon Isaacs or Deputy John Foster from the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 859-623-1511 or call Madison County 911.