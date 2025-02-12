Madison County snow crews clear roads for travelers

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — In Madison County, crews have been working around the clock to ensure it's safe enough for drivers to be on the roads.

Crews in Madison County got to work Monday night preparing for Tuesday morning's snowfall and kept working into the afternoon.

Although the severity of this storm is nothing compared to what the Bluegrass experienced at the beginning of the year, the county ensured roads were treated for travelers ahead of time.

"They've been doing a pretty good job. I will say I was a little bit nervous. More nervous driving on the roads this morning rather than last time. Just because they weren't quite cleared yet and they weren't really iced over," said Vinny Kurz, a barista at Purdy's Coffee Co.

Several businesses in downtown Richmond closed due to the weather. Madison County Schools was an NTI day, but Purdy's Coffee shop was one of the few places open.

Kurz says although roads are good now, getting to work in the early hours was a struggle. "So I live about 10 minutes from the shop, and it actually took me 25 minutes to get to the shop today. Cause none of the roads were cleared, and I actually had to turn around at one point and re-route just because I couldn't make it down a hill without sliding off."

Even though roads and sidewalks didn't pose much of an issue, some people had to get creative with clearing off their cars.

It seems like we're in the snow clear for now, but it's best to stay weather-aware and watch our socials for more.