Madison County teen fighting bone cancer gets birthday cards from around the world

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Madison County teenager recovering from bone cancer surgery received a massive birthday surprise — cards and artwork from strangers around the world.

Jeriah Johnston turned 15 while recovering at the University of Kentucky's Golisano Children's Hospital in Lexington. He had major surgery last week to remove a tumor and reconstruct his right leg.

Because he was spending his birthday in the hospital, his mother turned to social media and asked people to send birthday cards to decorate his room.

Jeriah Johnston Birthday card for Jeriah Johnston

"The word just kind of spread crazy, and I've been getting cards from people I don't even know. I've never met in my entire life, and they still care enough to reach out and say happy birthday and hope you're feeling better and stuff. It's very cool," Jeriah said.

Mail began arriving from across the country and around the world, including from India and the Czech Republic.

"It's like, I have never seen this much like outpouring for a birthday before, and it's amazing to see all people from like all different states and even countries wishing me happy birthday. It's awesome.. and... it's a big thank you to the people who made them," Jeriah said.

Jeriah and his family are hanging up the cards as they arrive. He said the outpouring has made a difficult situation more bearable.

"The way I would describe it is a different kind of good, because if I weren't spending the time in the hospital, I wouldn't be able to see all these people that, you know, poured into my life and stuff," he said.

Jeriah Johnston Photo of Jeriah Johnston

Despite having a long road ahead, Jeriah said he is grateful for everyone who went out of their way to make his birthday special.

"I like to obviously shout out every single person that made one of these, and, you know, it's been completely overwhelming, but in a good way," he said.

Jeriah still has about 20 weeks of chemotherapy ahead of him. His family said he has stayed positive through his love of music and support from their church family.

Larry Smith is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Larry at larry.smith@wlex.tv.