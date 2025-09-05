Madison County woman turns brain aneurysm survival into mission to save lives through golf tournament

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Karen Edwards is grateful to be alive nearly two years after surviving a ruptured brain aneurysm, and now she's using her second chance to help others facing the same life-threatening condition.

"I am very grateful to be alive," Edwards said.

Edwards' journey began with what seemed like an ordinary headache on Thanksgiving Day 2023. But that pain would change her life forever.

"It was a scary moment but what happened was my headache started on Thanksgiving Day," Edwards said.

The headache persisted until November 27, 2023, when Edwards was visiting her best friend. What happened next was terrifying.

"I wasn't there 10 minutes and I was on the floor, and what happened it was just the worst headache you've ever had in your life and then my legs went numb," Edwards said.

That's the last thing Edwards remembers from that day. She credits divine intervention for not being alone during the medical emergency.

"To me it was God just pushing me to be helped, I wasn't by myself," Edwards said.

Recovery and support system

With family and friends by her side, Edwards spent all of 2024 going through various types of therapy to regain her strength and abilities.

"It took a team and it took all of these people to kind of pray for me and support me," Edwards said.

That overwhelming support motivated Edwards to raise awareness about brain aneurysms through action. She organized the 18 for 18 Kentucky golf tournament, benefiting the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. The tournament's name reflects a sobering statistic: every 18 minutes, someone suffers a brain aneurysm.

"I'm gonna do this every year and there's gonna be a new person standing here hopefully next year that's going to be telling their story," Edwards said.

Fellow survivor shares hope

Alan Conner, another brain aneurysm survivor whose journey dates back to 2014, also shared his story at the event.

"As my neurosurgeon says I am a miracle 'cause I have zero deficits. I am one of the very lucky ones," Conner said.

Dr. Curtis Given, who treated Edwards, praised her determination throughout recovery.

"She's such a fighter, she's made an outstanding recovery," Given said.

Making a difference

For Edwards, the tournament represents more than fundraising — it's about potentially saving lives through awareness.

"If one life is saved I've done my job," Edwards said.

Over 100 golfers participated in the inaugural 18 for 18 Brain Aneurysm Foundation tournament, marking the first event for the foundation in Kentucky.

