LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in near Lancaster, Kentucky, shortly after 5:00 a.m. Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was 11 kilometers (nearly 7 miles) ENE of Lancaster and hit at a depth of 17 kilometers (about 10.5 miles).

There are no immediate reports of damage.

