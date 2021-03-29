Main Street back in business

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The downtown area of Beattyville, underwater three weeks ago, is just now beginning to bounce back.

In our Rebound Kentucky series, we show you how the community is making ends meet, managing pressure, and staying open for you.

Despite the obstacles, a few of the businesses shut down by the flood are reopening ahead of schedule.

"When we started picking up the trash and realizing day by day it was getting better, I had faith we could do it," said Alexis Townsend with Los Two Brothers, a Mexican restaurant.

Just 26 days after historic flooding made Main Street accessible by boat only, a downtown staple, re-opened.

One resident, Jessie Dennis, worked out a pretty good deal with a friend. Dennis handles the demolition work and gets to keep the lumber in exchange.

"I'm gonna add on to my barn. do a couple of other projects around the house. After I pull all the nails. That's the fun job. That'll be my son's job," said Dennis.

The site of fresh drywall is one for sore eyes. One building was taken down to the studs, it's obviously in the process of being remodeled. A new tenant, one already lined up, will move in here sometime in the next two to three weeks.

"I'm not going to give up, I'm going to stay here with it," said landlord Hargis Ross.

Already he's got signatures on two new lease agreements. Los Two Brothers is once again serving some great Mexican food. They've done it in a matter of weeks when most measured this recovery in months and years.