Major disaster declaration issued for April flooding that killed at least 7, government officials report

(LEX 18) — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for April flooding that killed at least seven people, Congressman Andy Barr and Representative James Comer announced Friday.

The announcement comes as cleanup continues for the devastating flooding that hit most of the state nearly two weeks ago.

The declaration allows for financial relief for people, businesses and local governments impacted by flooding. Federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs and other recovery efforts.

