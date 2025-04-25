Major disaster declaration issued for April flooding that killed at least 7, government officials report

(LEX 18) — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for April flooding that killed at least seven people, Congressman Andy Barr and Representative James Comer announced Friday.

The announcement comes as cleanup continues for the devastating flooding that hit most of the state nearly two weeks ago.

🚨 Great news from the Trump Administration: Kentucky has secured individual disaster assistance! Families who lost homes will receive temporary shelters and essentials like food and water. Thank you President @RealDonaldTrump — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 25, 2025

The declaration allows for financial relief for people, businesses and local governments impacted by flooding. Federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs and other recovery efforts.