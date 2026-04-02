Richmond police release new details on Madison Central HS 'anonymous' bomb threat

UPDATE: April 3 at 1:45 p.m.

The Richmond Police Department provided additional details on the bomb threat at Madison County High School on Thursday that resulted in officials sweeping the school for hours.

Around noon, Madison County Dispatch received a call from an anonymous source stating they had placed an explosive device on a timer inside the school, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Madison County Schools and the Richmond Police Department immediately coordinated evacuation and reunification efforts based on predetermined plans established by the county-wide Safe Schools Committee.

Richmond Police, assisted by the University of Kentucky Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, swept the entire premises using bomb-detection resources.

Students and staff were transported via school buses to a reunification site. Officials noted that moving over 1,000 students during the midday lunch rush caused traffic congestion, requiring flexibility and patience.

The Richmond Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation to locate the anonymous caller.

"We want to expressly commend Madison County Schools, the School Board, the teachers at Madison Central, the faculty and bus drivers, and even the students: the dedication to student welfare and safety was paramount in all operations yesterday," Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said. "It is no small undertaking to safely account for, relocate, and reaccount for the number of students at Central. Only through cooperation and community partnership can all of this be accomplished safely and within the few hours it took."

UPDATE: April 2 at 5:45 p.m.

Madison County Schools has released a statement regarding a bomb sweeping operation that occurred at Madison Central High School on Thursday.

While students at the high school were transported to Eastern Kentucky University around 12 p.m., the school day will continue normal operations on Friday, administration reports.

Read the statement below.

"At around noon today, a bomb threat was reported involving Madison Central High School.



School administrators followed safety protocols and the building was evacuated immediately. Students were directed to the soccer field across the street from the school where they awaited further instruction.



After the building was cleared, MCS transportation department transported students and staff to the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts. Once everyone was safe and accounted for, students were released to their parents.



Moving the largest school in our district is no easy task. We want to thank the students and staff at Madison Central for being so cooperative today. Everyone responded with understanding and patience. We are extremely grateful for our wonderful relationship with EKU. The staff at EKU - including their police department and the Conferencing and Events staff as well as others - sprang into action and helped coordinate our relocation efforts. Local law enforcement - including Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police and others - were involved in everything from ensuring the safety of our campus to directing traffic and helping parents.



Our community came together to manage this situation. We could not be more grateful. We are also grateful to our families who had a long afternoon of waiting to be reunited with their children. We cannot thank everyone enough for their patience and understanding. These situations require us to act first and communicate second and we know how frustrating that can be. Safety for our students and staff is the most important thing to us and we know everyone involved feels the same way. School will be on regular schedule tomorrow."



-Madison County Schools

UPDATE: April 2 at 2 p.m.

Richmond police reported that the bomb sweeping operation at Madison Central High School is expected to last for a few more hours on Thursday.

Police noted that multiple agencies are assisting in the operation and that there is "no emergency or reported harm at this time."

Police added that traffic in the area of EKU/Eastern Bypass and Lancaster Avenue is backed up and that parents should their emails and text messages to receive updated information.

Original Story:

Richmond police say they are investigating a bomb threat at Madison Central High School on Thursday.

According to police, there are no reports of actual injuries at this time, but a cautionary investigation is underway.

Police say that Madison County Schools will update parents and families as soon as possible.

LEX 18 on the scene is reporting that students were seen on the soccer field across the street from the school.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.