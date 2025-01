LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene is reporting that a major police presence has been seen on the I-64/I-75 interchange near the Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Traffic appears to be backed up at this time. Georgetown police are currently working the scene.

Google Maps

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.