Major winter storm threatens Lexington with historic snowfall this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials are urging residents to prepare immediately for this weekend's winter weather.

"This storm will more than likely take its place among the top 10 in Lexington history based on what we have found going back to 1887," said Rob Larkin, Lexington's emergency management director, during a press conference Thursday.

"The storm will undoubtedly disrupt our normal activities," Larkin added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear echoed the urgency on social media Thursday, reminding residents that time for preparation is running out before the weekend storm arrives.

City leaders are operating with an "all hands-on-deck" mentality to prepare for the severe weather event.

"As far as crews and equipment, a typical shift would have over 100 employees," said Rob Allen, director of streets and roads.

Allen's department began pre-treating roads Thursday morning and will continue manufacturing brine to treat all planned roadways. The city has made significant adjustments since last January's storm that left roads dangerously slick for days.

"The whole key is breaking that bond between the ice and the pavement," Allen said.

Allen warned drivers about dangerous conditions expected during and after the storm.

"Folks need to be patient and also be really aware with these cold temperatures, there's going to be a lot of black ice and a lot of refreezing," Allen said.

Officials are encouraging residents to prepare emergency kits for both their homes and vehicles. Residents should plan alternative ways to stay warm if power outages occur and check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"Take time to stock up on food items that will last you and your family a minimum of 96 hours post storm," Larkin said.

Larkin emphasized the critical nature of immediate preparation.

"I bring this up not to scare our residents, but to prepare our residents and re-emphasize the preparation time is now," Larkin said.