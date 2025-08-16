Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Make-A-Wish brings joy to families at Evans Orchard event

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Make-A-Wish hosted its Wish Day Lexington event at Evans Orchard this weekend, bringing smiles and surprises to wish kids and their families.

The event offered families a chance to relax, connect, and enjoy various activities, including inflatables, face painting, a barnyard, and an R.J. Corman "Touch a Truck" experience.

One of the day's most memorable moments came when wish kid Juanita learned her dream is coming true, she'll be going on a Disney cruise.

Currently, more than 130 children in Eastern Kentucky are still waiting for their wishes to be granted.

LEX 18's Megan Mannering served as emcee for the special event. Those interested in helping make these wishes come true can visit my.onecause.com for more information on how to contribute.

