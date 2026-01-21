"Make sure you have a plan": Lexington firefighters urge winter storm preparation as severe weather approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters are urging residents to prepare for a potential major winter storm by assembling emergency kits and taking safety precautions.

"Maintain safety on the roadways," said Lexington Fire Department District Chief Dan Dinsmore.

The fire department emphasizes that travel distance becomes crucial during winter weather conditions. Emergency responders may face delays reaching those in need.

"We make a lot of responses as far as medical, fire. We may be slightly delayed... For us, it's important that we get there. If we can't get there, we can't help you," Dinsmore said.

Emergency preparation essentials

In the event of power outages, residents should have enough food and water to last about a week. Dinsmore also recommends ensuring you have a proper heating source that is adequately ventilated.

For vehicle emergency kits, firefighters recommend keeping water, food, blankets, flashlights and batteries in your car during winter weather.

"It's extremely important just to be prepared, so kind of today and tomorrow before the weather hits, make sure that you have a plan," Dinsmore said.

Community support encouraged

The fire department is encouraging neighbors to look out for each other during the storm.

"This is a good time just to be good to your neighbors. Check on your neighbors make sure everybody's okay. Also, check on your elderly neighbors," Dinsmore said.

Winter weather represents the busiest time of year for the Lexington Fire Department, with heavy equipment frequently on the roads. If you're involved in an accident, officials recommend calling 911 immediately.

"Obviously call 911, and we'll get there as soon as we can," Dinsmore said.

Ahead of winter weather, Lexington firefighters are also recommending that you could keep first-aid supplies and necessary medications on hand as you travel.