Maker's Mark announces release date for 'Greats of the Gate' bottle

Maker's Mark
(LEX 18) — Maker's Mark announced on Oct. 14 the release date for the "Greats of the Gate" bottle, which honors racehorse legend Man o' War.

According to a release, the bottles will go on sale on Oct. 21 at select Kentucky retailers, and only 5,000 bottles will be available.

The release notes that all of the proceeds will go to the following nonprofits:

  • Kentucky Harvest
  • Arts Center of the Bluegrass
  • Blue Grass Farms Charities
  • Kentucky Classic Arts

The bottles will also be packaged in a collectible box with a certificate of authenticity.

