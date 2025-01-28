Man accused of killing Scott County sheriff's deputy to plead guilty, court documents reveal

(LEX 18) — According to court documents filed in Scott Circuit Court, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff's deputy in 2023, is set to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday.

The court documents were filed as "defendant's waiver of the right to be physically present in court during plea of guilty."

LEX 18 confirmed on Tuesday that Sheangshang was expected to change his plea in a Scott County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Caleb Conley was gunned down during a traffic stop along I-75 in May, 2023, LEX 18 previously reported.

Sheangshang faces multiple charges in several counties, including murder of a police officer, robbery, and wanton endangerment.