Man accused of murdering girlfriend and her teenage daughter pleads not guilty

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Rowan County court.

Joshua Cottrell, 44, appeared virtually in court facing charges in the deaths of Kayla Blake, 37, and her daughter Kennedi McWhorter, 13. The victims were found dead in their Rowan County home on September 19.

According to the complaint warrant, Cottrell stabbed both Blake and McWhorter. Friends and co-workers of the victims attended the hearing, still struggling to process the loss.

"I don't see how he could ever plead a not guilty plea," said Lacy Stacy, a friend of Blake and McWhorter.

Stacy described the past 10 days as "horrific, unbelievable."

The initial reaction from Blake's co-workers was one of disbelief.

"Shock, that it couldn't be real," one co-worker said.

For Stacy and others from Aria who were in the courtroom, the situation remains gut-wrenching.

"To know that the love Kayla poured into him and that he could turn around and do something so horrific to her and her child," Stacy said.

After the hearing, friends of both leaned on each other for support.

"She would've wanted us to show up and show out for her just like she did for us," Stacy said.

Speaking for Blake's co-workers, Stacy sent a clear message about seeking justice.

"Mainly at the end of the day it means that Kayla and Kennedi are never forgotten," Stacy said.

Cottrell is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on October 6.

