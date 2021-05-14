Man accused of sexual abuse after starting 'youth program' at his business

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling man is accused of sexual abuse and giving drugs and alcohol to minors at a "youth program" he started at his business.

Mount Sterling police said Richard J. McFadden started what he advertised as a support and Bible study group for youths at McFadden Antiques on 107 S. Queen St.

Mount Sterling Police Department

It was later revealed that McFadden was allegedly giving teenagers, ages 13 to 18, marijuana and alcohol. Police said he was also touching teens inappropriately during the meet-ups.

Mount Sterling Police Department

McFadden is charged with sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor and trafficking marijuana.

Phyliss A. Mastin is also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.