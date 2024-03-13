Man admits to stealing Kentucky school bus, charged with DUI and theft

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges after he admitted to authorities that he stole a school bus from South Laurel High School while allegedly under the influence.

The London Police Department arrested 26-year-old John Robert-Benjamin Driscoll late Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to a report that a school bus had wrecked into a ditch at the intersection of Middleground Way and Sublimity School Road. A witness on scene told officers that a man dressed in all black had crawled out of the bus and was running down Middleground Way towards South Laurel Road.

The officer at the scene later identified a man matching the description and said he smelled of alcohol. Driscoll later admitted to having been drinking Fireball whiskey and stealing the school bus.

The man was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest and is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Driscoll was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle U/Influence of Alcohol - 1st Offense (Aggravating Circumstance), Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition - Auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, C.D.L. (Not Licensed), Illegal Use of a School Bus and Failure to Wear Seat Belts. Driscoll also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Indiana.