Man arrested after allegedly shooting towards kids playing ball in Clay County, sheriff's office reports

CLAY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot at two juveniles playing ball in Clay County on Saturday, a release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office states.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, 54-year-old Timmy Madden from Manchester was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment first - discharge of firearm after a deputy responded to a call stating that a man shot out of the door of his home on Crane Creek Road at two juveniles who were playing ball in the driveway.

Upon arrival on the scene, a deputy made contact with the caller, who said that Madden pointed his "22 LR Heritage pistol" out his door and shot four times in the direction of the juveniles. The caller also captured a video of Madden "shooting his pistol out of his door in the direction of the juveniles twice," the release states.

After watching the video, Madden was reportedly placed under arrest without incident.