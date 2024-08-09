Man arrested in animal cruelty investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18 — A man has been arrested in connection to an animal cruelty investigation in Lancaster, according to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the office says that deputies served a search warrant at a house on Royalty Drive. An initial investigation revealed the discovery of over 80 dogs living in "extremely deplorable conditions" inside the home. Animal remains were also found inside in a "decayed state."

County officials deemed the home uninhabitable due to health and safety concerns, the release states.

The sheriff's office says 64-year-old Dennis Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged with 62 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and a felony count of torture of a dog.

Kirkpatrick was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center, and all of the dogs were placed in the custody of the Garrard County Animal Control.

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office says that more charges are likely.

