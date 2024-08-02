Man arrested after barricade incident in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has been arrested after threatening first responders with a knife and resisting arrest, according to Sheriff Bobby Jones from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release deputies and firefighters were dispatched to a house fire with a man inside in the area of South Highway 27 at around 11:12 p.m. The man inside was identified as 47-year-old Brian K. Herrin from Burnside, Kentucky, and when first responders arrived, firefighters advised Pulaski 911 that Herrin was threatening them with a knife.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a firefighter attempting to extinguish the fire while Herrin had barricaded himself inside. Deputies then began to talk to Herrin when he brandished two large kitchen knives and started swinging them in a "threatening manner" toward them, the release states.

The sheriff's office says that Herrin threw items at deputies, hitting one of them in the head, resulting in minor injuries.

Deputies then made forced entry into the home, where Herrin once again swung "the knives in a manner that led deputies to believe he was trying to stab them." The release says that deputies used tasers to get Herrin into custody.

Three deputies were treated at the scene for exposure to smoke and flames, and one firefighter was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Herrin was also treated for injuries and was ultimately taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and failure to appear.

An investigation is still ongoing.

