Man arrested after children jump from moving truck of alleged drunk driver, leaving one child in coma: report

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was allegedly driving his pickup truck drunk when two juveniles jumped out of the back and were injured, leaving one of them in a coma.

According to documents from the Scott County Sheriff's Department, on Nov. 22, Austin Brooks was allegedly drinking with his girlfriend when he ran out of beer and went out to get more.

When he drove out, he had two juveniles, his son and his nephew, in the bed of the truck and began driving fast on Porter Road near the 136 overpass in Scott County, a police report says.

The report from the sheriff's department says that the two juveniles then jumped out of the truck because they were afraid that Brooks was going to get on the interstate.

As a result, one juvenile sustained minor injuries, but the other suffered a head injury and is now in a coma.

The sheriff's department report states that Brooks did not stop and is now facing charges of wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and leaving the scene of an accident.

